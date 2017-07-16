Shaw double for Brighouse

Two goals from Adam Shaw in the last 15 minutes gave Brighouse Town a 3-1 success at home to Worksop Town on Friday.

It was a first win for the Evo-Stik NPL side under new boss Vill Powell after the 4-2 defeat to FC Halifax Town in their first pre-season game six days earlier.

Town’s teamsheet again only had six named players - goalkeeper Harry Stead plus Tom Haigh, Connor Griffin, Harley Wrigley, Matty Ord and Jacob Buchanan - as Town wait for players in a new-look side to be registered.

Brighouse took a 31st minute lead but they were pegged back by Worksop in the 75th minute.

However, Shaw replied almost instantly and then ensured victory from the penalty spot with five minutes left.