Ryburn seek Shay double

The curtain comes down on the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax & District AFL season with successive Shay finals on Monday and Tuesday (7.0 kick offs).

Ryburn United are involved in both of them with their firsts facing Shelf FC in the climax to the the Jack Haymer Challenge Cup on Tuesday.

Both sides reached the semi-finals of West Riding competitions and have had a good season in the league.

Shelf FC have been crowned first division champions and will be looking to upset the odds against top flight Ryburn.

Joshua Hans and Alex O’Keefe are key men for Shelf but it may be the quality of their defence that holds the key.

Chris Silkstone is an obvious danger for Ryburn with no signs of his goals drying up. Ashton Richardson is sure to give Shelf problems with his long throws.

To reach the final Ryburn beat Shelf United 4-3, Sowerby Bridge 4-0 and Illingworth SM 2-1. Shelf FC ended the hopes of Salem 7-0, Elland Allstars 8-1 and Midgley United 3- 1.

Ryburn Reserves will be defending the Ziggy’s Metro Cars Invitation Cup when they take on second division champions The Ivy House tomorrow.

Ryburn have a tremendous record in the competition and will start slight favourites.

A wealth of experience in their ranks will help their cause and 32 goal striker Nathan Hargreaves, who picked up the man of the match award last year, could give Ivy House problems.

The first season in the AFL has been an outstanding one for the Ivy House. They have become second division champions and in doing so scored 114 league goals.

They have played good quality football all season and goals have come from all quarters.

Jake Kennedy, Joshua Brown and Isaac Nichol have 53 goals between them and Ryburn will have to blunt their cutting edge to succeed.

In reaching the final Ryburn ended the dreams of AFC Crossleys Reserves 10-0 and Junction Inn 3-1. Penalties were needed to beat Greetland Reserves, following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

The Ivy House beat Northowram Reserves 7-0, Sowerby Bridge Reserves 6-0 and Calder 76 Reserves 5-1.