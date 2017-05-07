Ryburn docked points

Ryburn United have been demoted from the runners-up spot in the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL.

They fielded an ineligible player in their penultimate game of the season, a 3-1 home win over champions Illingworth St Mary’s on April 29, and have lost the points from that game.

It means surprise package Northowram have finished runners-up and Calder ‘76 third in the final table with Ryburn down to fourth.

It also means that Saints, with three extra points, have had their winning margin extended to 20 points and have had the only league defeat against their name in 2016-17 removed.

Ryburn still have a chance to finish the season on a high note. They play Shelf FC in the Jack Haymer Challenge Cup final at the Shay on Monday, May 16 (7.0).