Runaway wins for title hopefuls

Halifax Sunday League title contenders Waiters Arms and Halifax Hammers both won by eight-goal margins at the weekend.

Leaders Waiters had a comprehensive 10-2 victory over a lowly but spirited Top Club side while third-placed Hammers swept aside Queens Head 8-0.

Victories enabled the pair to keep the pressure on inactive reigning champions Carrington, who are second.

Waiters wasted no time in scoring when the lively David Chappell rounded Top Club’s keeper and finished from a tight angle. He then teed up strike partner Harry Talbot to make it 2-0 after five minutes.

Top Club pulled one back but a Reece Uttley header and a goal from Brad Tynan, who ran the length of the pitch and hammered home, made it 4-1.

Oliver Coates came on at the break and coolly slotted home from the edge of the area. Top Club got a second but further goals from Adam Fenton, Tynan, Uttley, Talbot and James Hurtley took Waiters clear.

Hammers were without injured star trio Lamin Jannah, Callum Charlton and Ikhlaq Ahmed but still won 8-0 away to Queens Head, who were also under strength.

The visitors took the lead with a good solo goal from Kurram Shazad after six minutes. He added a second and then youngster Awais Khan went on mazy run and scored with a sweet shot in bottom corner of the net.

Just before break Terriq Pervez scored from the penalty spot for a 4-0 lead.

Kashif Akmal scored from close range and Ahsan Farooq, sent up front by manager Yasar Mohammad, wasted little time in notching a hat-trick with some good solo goals.

Queens’ only decent chance fell to James Chippendale but he was brilliantly thwarted by keeper Yasar Mohammad.

Hollins Holme and Feathers drew 2-2 for the second time in eight days in the other Premier Division contest.

Hollins only had 10 men and their boss Steve Parker declared himself “as proud as punch” of his players’ efforts.

Feathers scored the only goal of the first half but Will Chadwick raced on to a long ball and lobbed the keeper to equalise on 50 minutes.

Feathers regained the lead a couple of minutes later when a free kick aimed into the penalty area found the top corner of the net.

Hollins would not give in and Chadwick’s brother James equalised with 10 minutes left with a close range header after a Jacob Travis effort had come back off the bar.

Five matches took place in the Ziggys Metro Cars Invitational Cup. The race for semi-final spots warmed up with the most dramatic action at Lane Head, Brighouse, where Fountain Head grabbed a late winner to beat North Bridge 3-2.

Fountain had previously taken a point off Group A favourites Mount Tabor while Andy Blakey’s Bridge had beaten Halifax Rangers Reserves in their previous outing.

Niall Cuttle crossed for Slater Barnes, who struck a fine effort to put the home side ahead.

Craig Holdsworth’s visitors replied immediately as Jake Kennedy fed the ball into the path of prolific marksman Lewis Oldridge, who restored parity.

The game reignited before the interval as Barnes broke clear but fired wide, before at the other end Kennedy was brought down on the edge of the area but saw the ensuing free kick tipped over by Blakey in the Bridge net.

The visitors went ahead in the 38th minute when Kevin Spalding burst into the home penalty area and volleying a fine finish. Teammate Craig Gladwin then fired just over.

The hosts pressed down the slope and a Barnes cross was headed just wide by Andy Warnes.

At the other end Gladwin and Kennedy went close, before the ball broke to Barnes on the edge of the area and he shot under the visiting keeper.

With only one qualifier from each group, both sides attacked late on.

Anthony Todd glanced a header just wide and from a swift counter Oldridge crossed for Gladwin to steal a dramatic 90th minute winner.

In the other match in the group Tabor beat Triangle 4-0, meaning that North Bridge were eliminated and that Tabor must beat the Brighouse based side by more than four goals to deny Fountain Head a last four spot.

In Group B, Barge FC started their campaign with a 4-1 victory over Halifax Amateurs despite mustering only 10 men.

Goalkeeper Peter Jennings had to be utilised out of net and duly delivered with a fine goal from distance, but it was a hat- trick from Sam Halstead that was the match-winning performance.

Group C looks like a straight shoot out between Ryburn United and Lee Mount, after United defeated Halifax Rangers 7-0, whilst in Group D Beehive & Cross Keys moved into the ascendency with a 5-3 win against King Cross Park.