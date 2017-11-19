Poor home form continues

It is back to the drawing board for Brighouse Town, who crashed 3-0 at home to fellow strugglers Atherton Collieries in the Evo-Stik NPL yesterday.

Vill Powell’s side were hoping to back up their encouraging 3-2 win at Radcliffe Borough in their previous outing but instead suffered a sixth defeat in nine home league fixtures this season.

Goals from Christopher Lynch after 29 minutes, Ben Hardcastle after 37 and Daniel Lambert with 11 minutes left kept Brighouse third from bottom of the table with only Ossett Albion and Goole below them.

Brighouse’s next match is a trip to Mossley next Saturday. The Seel Park outfield, who have Marko Basic on loan from Halifax Town, lost 5-0 in a mid-table clash at Colwyn Bay yesterday.