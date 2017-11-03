Loan duo stay at Brighouse prior to ex-Shay trio’s visit

Brighouse Town were hoping for a rush of new arrivals ahead of tomorrow’s return to action after a weekend off at home to Trafford (3.0).

Seven day notices were sent out on several targets and although there were no new additions at the time of going to print, Harrogate Town have allowed their two loan players to stay for for another month.

Manager Vill Powell has spoken to the players he wants to bring in, after the seven days had passed, while ensuring Harrogate centre back Toby Lees and striker Marcus Day stay in his squad to face Trafford.

The visitors are in eighth in Evo-Stik NPL One North, having won five and drawn five of their 15 league games. Town have slipped to 20th of the 22 clubs on the back of a disastrous string of results and have only 11 points from 15 games.

Trafford are managed by ex-FC Halifax Town player Tom Baker. His side includes two players from his time at the Shay, wing-back Jason St Juste and striker James Dean. Baker has recently been sitting out a three match touchline and stadium ban.

Town’s players had a behind closed doors friendly last Saturday with Simon Ward’s under-21 side.

Striker Aaron Martin, who has had bad luck with injuries after a goodstart to the season, could return on Saturday or get some game time in Monday’s home first round West Riding County FA Senior Cup tie with Farsley Celtic (7.45).

It is too early for experienced midfielder Adam Jones (knee ligaments) to return but skipper Adam Field (ankle) could play in one of the games.

Midfielder Tom Haigh is out of the Trafford game after racking up five cautions since the start of the season.

He will, if selected, return on Monday against the west Leeds side, who lost 4-3 at South Shields in extra time in a Buildbase FA Trophy replay on Tuesday after drawing 1-1 at Throstle Nest three days earlier.

Their midfield duo in the north east were the Halifax-based brothers Chris and Ben Atkinson. Ben was a Town player until the end of last season.

Also in their ranks were former Town players Isaac Baldwin, James Pollard, Ryan Watson and Luke Parkin. There was no place for another Town player, Kurt Harris, who has been benching of late.

Farsley, who were promoted at the end of last season with Lancaster City to the Premier Division of the Evo-Stik League, entertain Workington on Saturday.

Town suffered another attack of vandalism at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium on Tuesday but the culprits were caught on cctv and this has been passed on to the Crime Prevention department for policing in Calderdale.