Late goal sinks Brighouse in semi

Brighouse Town’s hopes of a West Riding County Cup final appearance were dashed by a goal five minutes from time at the Dual Seal Stadium last night.

Paul Quinn’s side lost 2-1 at home to Tadcaster Albion, who will meet the winners of next Monday’s second semi-final between Bradford Park Avenue and Farsley Celtic.

Town led for a large section of the contest, recent recruit Mike Fish scoring at the back post on 29 minutes after Tom Dugdale’s ball into the box had eluded the defence.

Josh Barrett equalised on 64 minutes and there was controversy four minutes later when the referee appeared to have awarded Brighouse a penalty, only to change his mind.

Carl Stewart then bagged the winner for Tadcaster, who are six places below Town in the Evo Stik NPL Division One North table.

It was a second defeat in three days for Town after a 2-0 league loss at Ramsbottom on Saturday.

They will be hoping to steady the ship at home to bottom side Burscough on Saturday.