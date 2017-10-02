Late goal denies 10-man Ovenden

Ovenden West Riding dropped their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw away to Steeton Reserves in Division One of the West Riding CA on Saturday.

In a feisty encounter, Steeton equalised in the 93rd minute after Ovenden had played the last 40 minutes with 10 men following Jamie Randall’s dismissed for striking.

West Riding took a 20th minute lead, Martin Woodhouse smashing home from six yards after some lovely build up play involving Adam Dennison, Terry Ryan and Greg Porter,

John Booth and Woodhouse shaved the Steeton uprights either side of half time,

Steeton were always in with a chance of levelling after the dismissal and after a couple of goalmouth scrambles Greg Hudson volleyed home the leveller to give them a rather fortunate share of the points.

Ovenden, who had won their previous six league games, have a three point lead at the top of the table.

Huddersfield Amateur FC are finding their feet in the Premier Division of the West Yorkshire League with arguably their finest win to date, a 3-2 success against perennial title challengers Leeds City.

Mike Hall clinched the points with an injury time strike after a pulsating game.

‘The Amas’ took a half time lead with a Joe Bedford header and when James Greenwood made it 2-0 on the hour the points looked safe.

However, a last half hour onslaught from Leeds saw them draw level but the Amateurs had the last say to make it consecutive victories.

The club’s reserves extended their winning run with a 5-4 success at Hunsley and have climbed to fourth in the Premier Reserve division. The thirds beat old rivals East Ardsley 3-2 with Ben Harris getting a hat-trick.