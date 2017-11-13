Ladies face Wolves in FA Cup

Brighouse Ladies will be at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the second round of the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday, December 3.

The draw was made this afternoon and the Hove Edge side will be looking to follow up Sunday’s 6-1 win over Chester-le-Street.

A hat-trick from Aimi Beresford and other goals from Jodie Redgrave (two) and Danni Brown gave them victory over their Durham opponents at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium.

Last season Brighouse reached the third round and had a visit from Everton, now in Super League, in front of a record crowd for one of their home games.

Northern draw: Middlesbrough v Farsley Celtic, Sporting Khalsa v New Saints, Derby County v Hull City, Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion, Nettleham v Liverpool Marshall Feds, Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United, Bradford City v Long Eaton United, Blackburn Rovers v Loughborough Foxes, AFC Fylde v Guiseley AFC, Stoke City v Burnley, Brighouse Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chorley v Leicester City.