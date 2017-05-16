Jake fires Ivy House to double

The Ivy House crowned an excellent first season in the Halifax AFL last night by adding the Ziggy’s Metro Cars Invitation Cup to the second division title.

They beat Ryburn United Reserves 3-1 in front of a healthy crowd at the Shay.

They produced a fine team performance but striker Jake Kennedy stole the glory with all three goals in a man of the match performance.

Ian Smith’s side made the better start and it took only seven minutes for them to go in front. Kennedy latched on to a defence splitting pass and lobbing the on rushing Ryburn keeper.

Minutes later a similar move almost brought a second goal but a brilliant clearance off the line by Ryburn’s Isaac Pollitt denied Kennedy.

Ryburn started to ask questions with Luke Hartley causing Ivy House problems.

Luke Kendall’s long raking ball was headed clear by James Machon to prevent Nathan Hargreaves getting in.

A deflected shot almost got Ryburn level but Ivy House comfortably held their rivals up to the break.

Four minutes into the second half Ivy House got a big break when an attempted clearance hit the back of a defender and the lightening quick Kennedy pounced to stroke home the second goal.

Ivy House were now playing some fine football with skipper Hayden Kerris dictating play in midfield. A glorious pass from Isaac Nichol sent Kennedy in on goal and he made no mistake to make it 3-0.

A late free kick form Jake Finch gave Ryburn hope but it was too little too late.

Ryburn; D.Stokes, J.Brown, L.Hartley, J.Tait, I.Pollitt, L.Kendall, J.Finch, J.Wadsworth, N.Hargreaves, K.Muncaster, J.Lawton, Subs; J.Mosey, R.Bottomley, R.Redhead.

Ivy House; J.Moorhouse, J.Smith, J.Wadsworth, J.Machon, R.Murphy, L.Hurles-Brook, H.Kerris, J.Powell, M.Smith, I.Nicholl, J.Kennedy, Subs; S.Starsmore, S.Eastwood, J.Brown.

Referee; Andrew Gee. Lines; Ian Child & S.Hoyle. Fourth official: Paddy Cooling.