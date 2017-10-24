Home tie for holders Amateurs

Holders Huddersfield Amateurs will host revived Mixenden United in the last 16 of the Halifax FA Albert Crabtree Cup.

The Elland outfit stated their intention to retain the trophy with an 8-0 crushing of Brighouse Town’s development side in Saturday’s first round.

Mixenden are back in the Halifax AFL after a season out and won 2-0 away to fellow bottom-section side Flying Dutchman at the weekend.

SECOND ROUND DRAW: Brighouse OB v Ryburn United, Calder 76 v Shelf FC, Ealandians v Greetland, Elland Allstars v Illingworth St Mary’s, FC Ovenden v Brighouse Sports, Huddersfield Amateurs v Mixenden United, Northowram v Ovenden WR, Salem v St Columbas. Matches on Saturday, November 18 (1-45pm).