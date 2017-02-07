Funeral to take place for Halifax Town stalwart Jack Haymer

The funeral of Jack Haymer, a former Halifax Town director and well known figure in amateur football circles, will take place today (Friday).

Mr Haymer, 80, peacefully passed away at the Overgate Hospice on Februart 6.

His funeral service will take place at 2.15pm at the Halifax Minster to which all are welcome.

A celebration of his life will held at The Shay which people can go to straight after the service.

Mr Haymer, a life long Town supporter, went on Facebook last February to tell friends he had an aggressive form of leukaemia.

A stalwart in the construction industry, he was presented with a lifetime achievement award at a ceremony held at the National History Museum in 2015 as an 80-year-old.

He was the founder of a committee which developed an apprenticeship programme and renowned industry training scheme.

Haymer had been associated with the former Stump Cross and Hebden Bridge amateur football teams, two of the most successful in the area.

He sponsors the Halifax Saturday League’s Challenge Cup competition.

FC Halifax Town held a minute’s applause before their game with Nuneaton on Saturday to celebrate Jack’s life, while there was also a tribute to him in the programme.