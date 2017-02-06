Everton dash Brighouse hopes

Brighouse Town Ladies’ excellent run in the Women’s FA Cup was brought to an emphatic end by Everton, who won 8-1 at Hove Edge yesterday.

A bumper crowd of 411 watched the biggest game in the home side’s history and although Brighouse were outclassed they gave it everything.

The Toffees stormed into a 4-0 interval lead. Home skipper Annabelle Cass replied with a stunning 25-yard shot but the visitors’ strength off the bench told as they powered clear and into today’s fourth round draw.

Claudia Walker struck a hat-trick, with both Simone Magill and debutant Olivia Chance netting braces. Captain Michelle Hinnigan completed the scoring for the Women’s Premier League side.

Home boss Rob Mitchell praised his players’ efforts. “Despite the 8-1 scoreline I am immensely proud of all the girls’ efforts against a quality side,” he said.