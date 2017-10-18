Brighouse out of League Cup

Brighouse Town’s poor run continued with a 4-1 defeat away to division-higher Marine in the NPL’s Integro League Cup last night.

They fell behind to Danny Mitchley’s 13th minute opener in Liverpool but drew level when Daniel Grimshaw sent the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot on 25 minutes.

Vill Powell’s side were on terms for only two minutes before Mitchley converted a spot kick for the hosts.

Town’s fate was sealed around the hour mark when Michael Brewster and Liam Tongue scored in quick succession.

Brighouse return to league action on Saturday away to Hyde United, who they will be hoping have their minds on their forthcoming home FA Cup tie with Milton Keynes Dons.