Brighouse lose at Eccleshill

Brighouse Town lost their latest pre-season friendly 2-0 at Eccleshill United on Wednesday night, succumbing to a goal in each half.

Town showed some quality in patches in the first half with Gabriel Johnson and Adam Shaw looking good but couldn’t find the net, and from a free kick out on the right given away by Danny Grimshaw, the ball was swung into the box and Chris Lever slid home on 34 minutes.

Manager Vill Powell introduced more players into the fray in the second half and Town did produce flashes of good approach play but they could not find the back of the net.

From another free kick on 60 minutes the Bradford side made it 2-0 when Luke Harrop was assisted by a deflection to wrong foot keeper Harry Stead.