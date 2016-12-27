Brighouse are Boxing clever

Brighouse Town ended their lengthy wait for an Evo-Stik NPL First Division North win with an emphatic 3-0 success away to Goole on Boxing Day.

They never looked back after scoring twice early on from Tom Dugdale corners.

Jimmy Pollard got the first with a near post header after 11 minutes and Leon Osbourne struck the second six minutes later after the home ‘keeper had punched the ball to him on the edge of the area.

A first league win for Paul Quinn’s side since mid-October was sealed by Luke Parkin five minutes after half time when the ball broke to him 20 yards out and he rifled home.

Brighouse’s only success in their previous 11 games had been a 1-0 county cup win over yesterday’s hosts at Hove Edge earlier this month.

Town face a huge test on Thursday when they host leaders Ossett Town (7.45).

Ossett went three points clear at the top when a last-minute goal gave them a 3-2 home win over Farsley Celtic yesterday.