Could Brian be the oldest man to climb ROKT?

Could this be the oldest man to climb up the UK’s tallest man-made climbing wall?

A man from Rastrick has set his sights on becoming the oldest person to scale a Brighouse climbing wall which reaches 36 metres high.

Since it opened earlier this year, Brian Benit has wanted to climb up ROKTFACE, the UK’s tallest man-made climbing wall which is based at ROKT Climbing Gym.

A couple of months ago Brian’s wife of 27 years, Lynn, suffered a stroke and was cared for in the stroke unit at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Brian said: “My wife was treated so well by the hospital that I decided to do something for the stroke unit.

“She was treated at Calderdale Royal in the stroke unit, she was there for 12 days.”

Lynn is now home and on the road to recovery, although she is suffering from back trouble. But now keen gardener Brian is determined to do something to raise money for the people who looked after his wife.

“The wall in Brighouse is the highest in the UK and I fancied having a go. I’m 71 and I wanted to be the oldest to climb it. At the moment the oldest was 64.”

Brian worked at Sugdens Flour Mill, the site of the climbing wall, for a couple of years in 1967 so he has a connection to the site.

At the moment, Brian is is going to ROKT once a week to train inside the gym for the big outdoor climb.

He is hoping to complete the challenge on September 16 but it depends on the weather as to whether he is able to on that day.

Brian will be raising money for the Stroke Association who deliver services to help those who have suffered a stroke.

To sponsor Brian visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michaela-marie-henson