Letter: Show is not the best advert for teaching

TV show Ackley Bridge, although well acted and the idea in general is innovative, it is laden with stereotypes, as every other Northern soap seems to be.

Stereotypes do make it easy for us all to put people into boxes and this production is no exception.

It does show problems that society has to deal with in a school environment and sometimes it is uncomfortable viewing, especially seeing the narrow views that some people have.

If you had considered a career in teaching, then this is not the best advert.