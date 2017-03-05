Letter: Ritz naming row’s a storm in a teacup

I read with interest in the Echo (Thursday, February 23) regarding the news of The Ritz.

In the thirties when the silent films were changed to talkies the Association British Cinemas (ABC) built a new chain of buildings to accommodate these cinemas across the UK name The Ritz and The Regal. Cinemas in Bradford, Huddersfield and Brighouse were name The Ritz whilst in Halifax it was The Regal.

Consequently, due to changes in the entertainment environment, these closed down. New management would no doubt enquire if they could change the cinema in Brighouse to a ballroom and still use the name The Ritz.

Now that we are in 2017 to balance the equation this building in question could be named The Ritz Ballroom, Brighouse.

Where’s the problem? A storm in a teacup!

Philip Wetton, Rydings Walk, Brighouse