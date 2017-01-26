Letter: Parking is a real test of patience for patients

I have to say Dave Brown was lucky to be able to park at Calderdale Royal (Your Feedback, January 19).

The car parking for staff, visitors and patients is a farce, even for those attending A and E. At busy times, the limited parking has to be experienced to be believed. I’ve seen stressed drivers in tears cruising around trying to park, with tempers becoming frayed as competition for a vacant space takes place. Staff members are also affected and have to make arrangements to meet to swap a certain parking space at shift changeover (motoring equivalent of hot bunking?).

In the absence of effective public transport, those responsible should sort out the mess of car parking at the Halifax hospital site. A decent multi-story car park appears to be a glaring omission in the original PFI scheme. Did the creators or planners not consider the need patients and visitors using the faclity? Was this ignored due to financial constraints or did the decision makers not drive?

My recent experience was interesting to say the least, when attempting to give a blood sample using the Halifax Pathology drop-in facility. I could not park at or anywhere near to the Halifax hospital. The queues trying to enter the Dryclough Lane entrance backed up the main road stopping through traffic. I gave up and drove to Lindley, where there was easy parking. OK, I was fortunate: I had my own transport, free time and a non-urgent visit.

Shortly afterwards, I had an appointment to give a further blood sample at our local Brighouse facility, where the appointment time was kept and the friendly staff member took a sample efficiently.

I was out in a couple of minutes. There were many car parking spaces nearby. What a difference.

Why not pay after visit?

Bryn Jarvis, Greystone Court, Brighouse

In response to Dave Brown’s letter ‘Make parking fairer’, surely the payment should take place after a visit, not before, as is the case when parking in Kingsgate, Huddersfield’s multistory car park, which gives change.

Obviously visitors will end up by paying more with the hospital’s present system, that’s probably the reason it is as it is!

Whereas payment made after the visit is fairer to the visitor with a set time limit for charges.

It’s an obvious statement to make, but who knows how long a visit will last. While the decision makers of this system know very well it works in the hospital’s favour, or whoever collects the cash.

Also ‘no change given’ speaks volumes as a rip-off.

Ian Hamer, Rastrick