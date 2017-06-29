Letter: Afternoon tea for Breast Cancer Care

Like many of your readers, I know first-hand how devastating a breast cancer diagnosis can be as I was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer when I was 46.

As I love baking and having family round, I’m encouraging people to host an afternoon tea this summer to raise vital funds for the wonderful charity Breast Cancer Care, who support people like me. It’s the only UK-wide charity providing free care, support and information to those living with breast cancer, providing somewhere to turn so they feel less isolated and more in control.

It’s easy to get involved in the afternoon tea fundraiser, simply choose a date and invite your friends and family over to enjoy a lovely cuppa with some delicious cake and tasty sandwiches. However you do yours, all money raised will enable the charity to continue to be there for the 691,000 people living with breast cancer in the UK today.

It’s been a year since I won MasterChef and I still enjoy coming up with delicious creations so I’ve created a special gluten free scone recipe that’s perfect for your very own Afternoon Tea. Just go to the Breast Cancer Care website to download it for free.

For recipes and to take part, sign up for your free fundraising kit at breastcancercare.org.uk/cuppa.

With thanks and best wishes.