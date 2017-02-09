Letter: A fitting tribute to a councillor who’ll be missed

I have known Coun Graham Hall for many years and was shocked and saddened to hear of his sudden death.

He was very supportive of my involvement with Brighouse Civic Trust and the Trust’s activities especially in his Hipperholme, Lightcliffe and Bailiff Bridge ward.

He, along with his fellow colleagues, at the local Ward Forum, was always courteous and helpful in sorting out local ward matters.

It seems fitting that the Trust will shortly be erecting a heritage blue plaque in the ward he served so well, made possible with the help of a forum grant.

He will be sorely missed.

John S Culpan, Chairman of Brighouse Civic Trust