Yorkshire weather: Warnings in place across Yorkshire for icy conditions

THE sudden cold snap is expected to continue today as Yorkshire wakes up to frosted cars and icy roads.

The Met office has issued a Yellow Warning for the whole of the county urging people to beware the frozen conditions and to take extra care driving on untreated roads.

Early morning snow and sleet showers were evident in Leeds and further north on Tuesday, but the skies are expected to clear for the remainder of the day as we enjoy a mainly dry but chilly Shrove Tuesday.

The wintry weather is expected to continue through the whole week with forecasters predicting snow showers on high ground right through until Saturday.

Here is your full forecast for the day ahead and the coming week:

Today:

Mainly dry this morning with sunny spells, after an early frost, although an isolated shower may arrive. Then outbreaks of rain or sleet will spread east, falling as sleet or snow over high ground, with no accumulations expected. Maximum Temperature 7 °C.

Tonight:

Outbreaks of rain, sleet or snow will move away, leaving long clear spells and allowing a widespread frost to develop. Ice is also likely to form on untreated surfaces. Minimum Temperature -2 °C.

Wednesday:

After a frosty but dry and largely sunny start cloud will increase, bringing a few showers. The showers will be mainly across The Pennines, and perhaps wintry at times. Maximum Temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

The unsettled and sometimes wintry and rather cold weather will continue, with showers or longer spells of rain. These will be heavy at times, with snow over high ground.