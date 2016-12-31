Yorkshire Water donate food to BASH

Every year Yorkshire Water employees dig deep at Christmas to make sure vulnerable people don’t go hungry and this year is no exception.

One of the charities that the company will support this year is BASH, Brighouse and Surrounding Homeless.

Yorkshire Water employees, and its sister company Loop, made donations of basic food supplies and Christmas food items which were delivered to the charity by Emily Brady and Daniella Munton from Yorkshire Water.

The Christmas goodies they delivered included items such as selection boxes, cakes and a whole host of treats for the festive season.

BASH supports homeless and vulnerably housed people in the local community by providing food, drink and clothing.

They also offer a signposting service to groups or charities that can help those struggling with homelessness, money management, debt, and alcohol or drug dependency.

Alison Mitchell, Chief Executive of BASH, said: “Knowing that other people care too can really make a difference to people who are struggling with life, money and other problems at this time of year.

“All the food we’ve received today will be given to people who really need a helping hand at Christmas.”

Other charities benefiting from Yorkshire Water donations are food banks throughout West Yorkshire and the children’s wards at Bradford Royal Infirmary, Airedale Hospital and Calderdale Royal Hospital.

BASH need donations of food, clothing and money all year round not just at Christmas.

For more information about BASH and how to help or donate please visit www.bashlocal.co.uk.