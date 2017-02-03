Yorkshire Dales manor reborn after 25 year restoration project

Scosthrop Manor, Airton

Price: £975,000

Scosthrop Manor, Airton

The reception hall

Price: £975,000

David Hall’s parents didn’t have to move far when they decided to take a long lease on Scosthrop Manor, Airton, in 1971. They lived at a neighbouring farm but the Jacobean house offered more space and fabulous Dales views, even though it was lacking in mod cons.

“One of the best things about the house is the view. You can see right over to Malham Cove,” says David, who was 15 when his family moved in. His parents bought the property in 1981 and when they passed away he and his wife decided to take it on.

Over the last 25 years, the couple have painstakingly renovated the house and took care to retain, enhance and uncover the historic features.

The dining kitchen with Aga

One of the finest grade II listed properties in Malhamdale, Scosthrop Manor was built in 1603. It was remodelled in 1904 by a West Yorkshire industrialist, who bought the house for his daughter, Miss Garnett-Orme. She was well-connected and is said to have entertained royal visitors there.

David and Kath have reconfigured the space to suit modern living, creating a large dining kitchen. They have also insulated the property and installed a modern boiler.

The house now has an entrance porch, reception hall, living/dining room with multi-fuel stove, a butler’s pantry, sitting room, dining kitchen with Aga, utility room and a cloakroom. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with en-suite shower room, five further bedrooms, a cloakroom and a house bathroom. Outside, there is a drive lined with parterre box hedging and a stone patio area. There is parking for four to five vehicles, a double garage/workshop with electric door and an inspection pit. The rear gardens have been designed to maximise the wonderful views, with a ha-ha created to give an uninterrupted vista down the valley to Malham Cove. There are level lawns with flower beds, ancient yew bushes, and a covered patio area for outdoor dining.

David and Kath are selling to take on another property project. “Renovating Scosthrop has been our hobby for the last 25 years and although we love the house and it has been a lovely place to raise our family, we really want another project.”

The house has views over the Malham Cove

Contact: Dale Eddison, Skipton, tel: T: 01756 630555, www.daleeddison

*Airton is a Malhamdale village set amid stunning scenery that typifies this part of the Yorkshire Dales. Nearby Kirkby Malham has a primary school, a pub and church. Walks from Scosthrop Manor, include a 2½ mile ramble alongside the river to Malham. The Pennine Way is just 500 yards from the house.