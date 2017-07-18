Who was top of shop displays?

Shops in Brighouse strung out colourful bunting and wartime memorabilia in a bid to be awarded for the best dressed 1940s window.

The competition, run by the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI), awarded the best dressed window during the 1940s weekend which took place in June.

Over 80 Brighouse shops took part in the competition which saw local businesses decorate their frontages with a 1940s theme.

The judging took place over the weekend and a points system was used to determine the best.

One point was given for a simple decorative relevant scheme, for example, one for bunting, one for taped windows, etc.

A third point was awarded for a specific 1940’s touch, for example a 1940’s artefact of some kind, dress, uniform, gas mask.Multiple artefacts were awarded a further point.

Six shops were awarded four points, they were; Overgate Charity Shop, Ryecorn, The Calder, The Pot Spot, Harrison Lord Gallery and RSPCA.

The final judging criteria were overall impression and originality and the amount of work needed to achieve the result.

After reviewing the finalist’s entries, the honour was awarded to Ryecorn, a health food shop on Bethel Street.

Judges said: “Ryecorn had an abundance of genuine and relevant 1940’s artefacts cleverly linked with the purpose of the shop i.e. to provide the public with healthy options.

“This provided an excellent connection between the past and the present.”

Judges also felt the shop had some original display ideas such as posters for healthy options and items of headgear for sun and bullet protection. The top six were presented with certificates, highly commended for all five runners up, by Anne Colley, Chairman of the BBI.