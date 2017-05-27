Where does the Environment Agency have flood alerts in place in Yorkshire?

A number of flood alerts are in place in Yorkshire today after a yellow warning for stormy weather was issued.

Flash flooding has been reported this afternoon as spells of heavy rainfall and hail stones sweep through the region.

The alerts, issued by the Environment Agency, mean that there is a possibility of flooding and people living in those areas should be prepared.

Advisory notes read: "Due to the nature of these storms, there is low confidence in the location and details of the heaviest rainfall.

"Where rain does fall however, we could expect to see localised surface water flooding and flooding from smaller faster responding rivers in the Pennines and urban areas.

"Given the speed at which levels in the faster responding rivers may rise, we may not have time to issue all flood warnings before the onset of any flooding.

"As such, please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk."

Alerts are in place for the following catchment areas until 11pm tonight:

Whiston Brook and Blackburn Brook, South Yorkshire

Wash Dyke, River Spen, Batley Beck, River Calder (upper) in West Yorkshire

Meanwood Beck, Wortley Beck and Wyke Back in Leeds

Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck in North Yorkshire

