West Yorkshire Police opens recruitment for 300 new officers

Have you got what it takes to be a police officer?

West Yorkshire Police will next week open a two-week recruitment window for applications to the force.

They are hoping to hire up to 300 new police officers during the window, which lasts from September 11 until September 23.

The force said it is particularly keen to receive applications from people from diverse groups as part its commitment to represent the region's communities.

The latest drive follows last year's recruitment window, where more than 1,500 people applied and 688 have since gone on to start training from April.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We are looking for ambitious and enthusiastic candidates who are looking for a new challenge or career to apply and see what West Yorkshire Police has to offer. This latest recruitment window is open for two weeks in September and we are looking forward to welcoming the new cohorts of officers.

"During the past 18 months, we have had a phenomenal response from our communities to our recruitment windows, with thousands of people applying to be part of our West Yorkshire Police family. As a result 592 new police officers have already been deployed into our Districts. We are again looking for a high calibre of applicants to join the Force and we are looking forward to putting our successful applicants through their paces at our state-of-the-art training facility.

"Becoming a police officer is a privilege and a job like no other; this is an exciting opportunity for anyone considering a new role or career to apply and see what West Yorkshire Police is all about."

For more information about recruitment for West Yorkshire Police, visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/joinus