‘We will not be divided’ - Calderdale’s reponse to Finsbury Park mosque terror attack

“We stand together in solidarity.”

That’s the defiant message from Calderdale Council, Calderdale Interfaith Council and Calderdale Council following an attack near Finsbury Park mosque in London.

A pedestrian died after a man in a white van drove into worshippers near the mosque at 12.20am this morning (Monday).

The van driver, described by witnesses as a large white man, was detained by members of the public until police arrived after the attack.

A joint statement sent this afternoon (Monday) said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected by last night’s shocking events.

“We pray for the people who have been injured and their loved ones. We stand together in solidarity and totally condemn this devastating and senseless attack.

“This is understandably a difficult time, but once again, our communities are coming together in joint support and we are determined that we will not be divided.

“Our thanks go out to everyone in the emergency services for their relentless hard work, strength and courage.”

The Union Jack is flying at half-mast at Halifax Town Hall as a mark of respect.