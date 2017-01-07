Watt Studios celebrates its first anniversary

Watt Studios in Brighouse celebrated its first anniversary with an open day inviting guests to sample what it has to offer.

The studios, which offers a wide range of activities including cheerleading and combat aerobics, was created and developed by Denise Watt-Pringle.

Denise, who having taught her classes in various locations around Brighouse, decided it was time to bring the classes and the clientele together in one central point.

After only just 12 months there are now 12 instructors offering over 50 classes on a weekly basis.

Denise is also continually fundraising for Heartbeat of Sport, a West Yorkshire charity who raise awareness of the issues of sudden cardiac arrest in sport.

During the first half of 2016, nearly £1000 was raised to purchase a defibrillator which is now accessible to all the local businesses, through raffles and voluntarily run self defence classes.

For more information visit www.wattstudios.uk.