War of the roses: Asda sells white bouquets for Yorkshire patriots

If you're a proud Yorkshire resident, buying red roses for your beloved can leave you conflicted.

For though red is the colour of romance, it's also strongly connected with our bitter county rivals - Lancashire.

But couples will no longer have to face a moral dilemma after Leeds-based supermarket giant Asda introduced white blooms to their shelves.

Arriving in stores in time for Valentine's Day, the bouquets allow customers to make a romantic gesture without compromising their county loyalty.

The decision was made after the chain's researchers found that some shoppers would refuse to purchase red tokens because of a rivalry that has endured since the War of the Roses.

Although red roses are still on sale, the alternative white bloom can be purchased at Asda stores in Leeds, Pontefract, Castleford, Bradford, York, Keighley, Sheffield, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Dewsbury, Barnsley and Doncaster.

Asda flower buyer Lucy Grieve said:-

“Being based in Leeds we know how patriotic our customers in Yorkshire are about their county, so for Valentine’s Day we wanted to sell a special white bouquet so that couples can show their love for one another and celebrate their love for Yorkshire at the same time – a real win, win!”

Priced at £5 for 16 stems, the white roses are on sale now – and have already received a positive response from customers:

Olly Thackray, a shopper at Asda Harrogate, said:

“This is a great idea! I’m Yorkshire through and through, but I’ve never bought roses before – I think maybe it was a subconscious thing, and the thought of buying a red rose perhaps just didn’t sit too well with me.

“There’s still a bit of rivalry with Lancashire and Yorkshire, with the cricket, rugby and football teams especially, but it’s more of a sense of local pride than anything else.

“Either way though, I know my girlfriend will absolutely love that I’ve got her some flowers for Valentine’s as she’s never had any from me before – and I’ll be happy because they are white roses just for Yorkshire!”