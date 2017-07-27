Walkers for Naomi Gough set for their 10th challenge

Friends and family of Naomi Gough will lace up their walking boots for the tenth time as they set off on their annual walk to Blackpool.

The 30-strong group will set off from the Big Blue Frog in Halifax on Wednesday morning on their three-day journey.

copy pic of Naomi Gough who died in a car crash on Burdock Way flyover

Naomi’s parents Bev and Steve, from Bailiff Bridge, said they had no idea how popular the charity challenge would become over the last ten years.

“It’s absolutely amazing how people come from all over the country to take part,” said Bev.

“We thought it would just be the one walk but the support has grown year on year.”

One of the walkers will be 83-year-old Peter Latreche, from Oldham, who will be taking part in his fourth walk.

“He is such an inspiration,” said Bev. “All the young people want to walk with him and he leads from the front.”

Funds will be raised for the Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation.

The charity assists bereaved families who lose a child up to the age of 25 on the roads in West Yorkshire. It helps with funeral costs and emotional support for families.

The success of the charity has also seen Steve making regular visits to schools to give presentations and he is set to give talks to football academies.

Naomi, from Brighouse, died following a car crash in on Burdock Way, Halifax in January 2007. The 19-year-old had been on a day trip to the resort with a friend on the day she died in the accident

She was on her way back from Blackpool, one of her favourite places to visit, when the crash happened.

It was decided that a sponsored walk to the west coast resort would be a fitting way to pay tribute to her.

To donate, visit the Justgiving page www.justgiving.com/naomicherigough or text NAOM16 £ (any amount) to 70070.