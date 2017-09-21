Vinyl dreams: 10 amazing West Yorkshire record shops

At the turn of the century, with the advent of digital technology, record sales were plummeting and vinyl retailers were shutting down at a hefty rate across the country Yorkshire was no different.
Yorkshire was no different. A long list of renowned independent stores were sadly forced to close for good throughout the 1990s and beyond.
But in recent years, vinyl has enjoyed a surprisingly gargantuan revival. Those old-school retailers that battled through the bleak times of thin trading are now reaping the rewards, along with a healthy scattering of new and progressive music outlets. Here are 10 of the most vibrant and interesting music stores in the region, all worthy of a weekend browse and a slice of your hard-earned cash.
