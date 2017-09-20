Vintage flyover as weekend hit heights

Elland Vintage Weekend featured a rare and spectacular flyover from a Lancaster Bomber amid three days of celebrations.
The annual Vintage Fair included vintage cars, bikes, stalls and costumes plus food and shows, giving people a taste of history and a celebration of our heritage.
It also featured a dog show, which was run courtesy of the RSPCA.
Other weekend events included a Vintage Ball and a Vintage Tea on the first two days of events, which were all hosted by Elland Rotary Club.
Almost Done!
Registering with Brighouse Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.