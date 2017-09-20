Vintage flyover as weekend hit heights

Elland Vintage Weekend featured a rare and spectacular flyover from a Lancaster Bomber amid three days of celebrations.

The annual Vintage Fair included vintage cars, bikes, stalls and costumes plus food and shows, giving people a taste of history and a celebration of our heritage.

The Lancaster Bomber flies over Elland Vintage weekend at Elland CC

It also featured a dog show, which was run courtesy of the RSPCA.

Other weekend events included a Vintage Ball and a Vintage Tea on the first two days of events, which were all hosted by Elland Rotary Club.

Jenny Bromley sings with Jump Jive and Wail

Alison and Andy Walker enjoying a dance

Helen Wilkinson and Gemma Hocks, from Elland Rotary, Elland Vintage weekend

Claire and Ethan Dervish, meet Halifax's Great Britain Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft at Elland Vintage Weekend