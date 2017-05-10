VIDEO: Would you climb the UK’s tallest man-made climbing wall?

Adrenaline junkies don’t have long to wait as the first climbers have already been testing out the UK’s tallest man-made climbing wall.

ROKTFACE at ROKT Climbing Centre has been created on the side of a disused flour mill in Brighouse Town Centre and is taller than both the Tower of London and the Angel of the North.

New climbing wall at Rokt, Brighouse.

With the highest climb at an eye watering 36m high there is something for everyone, from amateur climbers and seasoned professionals.

The £75,000 project is being led by ROKT climbing in partnership with Calderdale Council to help raise the profile and participation of healthy activity as well as tourism for the area.

ROKT owner, Euan Noble, said: “We saw this building nine years ago when we were looking to build a climbing wall and it’s just iconic so this kind of drew up to this spot, then we built the indoor climbing wall across the road always with an eye to making this work.

“I got planning permission a couple of years ago, got the insurers on board before that, then I found a company to do all the holds and the anchors and in the last three to six weeks it has all come together.”

“Now it’s finished I’m delighted and hopefully it will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Calderdale.”