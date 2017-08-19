VIDEO: Daredevils wanted to climb the Roktface for children's hospice

Daredevils are being invited to scale the UK’s highest man-made climbing wall in Brighouse for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The hospice has been raising money and awareness through its Around the World Challenge where schools and youth organisations were invited to cover a number of miles (by a sponsored one or two mile walk or run) to try and collectively travel the circumference of the world – a whopping 24,900 miles.

Are you brave enough to climb the Roktface for the Forget-Me-Not Children's Hospice?

Over 80 schools across West Yorkshire have already taken part in the challenge and now Forget Me Not is teaming-up with ROKT Climbing Centre and its colossal wall, ROKTFACE, to add to the tally.

Those with a head for heights are now being invited to go up – rather than around – to add to the total, in a fun and unique way on Saturday August 26 between 12pm and 6pm.

Participants must register with ROKT Climbing Centre in advance before they can take part. It costs £25 to register, with a suggested minimum sponsorship of £50.

Euan Noble, owner of ROKT, said: “It’s no mean feat making it to the top, so we hope anyone who signs up is backed by people sponsoring them who recognise what an achievement it is.”

This video shows what climbers will be faced with.