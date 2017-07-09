VIDEO: Bounce into action for new Race for Life event in Halifax

A team of “ladies who lunch” are urging women to bound into action in the fight against cancer for Cancer Research UK’s new Race For Life - Pretty Muddy event.

Adorned in their finest cocktail dresses, tiaras, pearls and a little bit of mud, cancer survivor and Team Pink Fizz leader, Mandy Taylor, 48, rounded up five of her glamorous girlfriends to help her launch the mud-splattered obstacle course which takes place for the first time in Halifax on Saturday, July 22 at Savile Park, Halifax.

The team, made up of charitable business women from Halifax and Huddersfield, dressed to impress before getting down and dirty to test out the giant “space hoppers” - just one of the fun obstacles that women can tackle at the Pretty Muddy event.

They are now calling on women of all shapes, sizes, ages and abilities to join them and sign up right now at www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

Pretty Muddy is a women-only, non-competitive 5k obstacle course - with added mud, thrills and spills.

Participants will face a range of muddy obstacles to crawl under, clamber over and charge through, to raise funds for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.

Bounce into action with Team Pink Fizz

Mandy, who works for Louise Woollard Financial, was diagnosed with a rare type of breast cancer In July 2011.

She said: “It was a huge shock when I was told I had cancer You just never think it’s going to happen to you, but it just spurred me on to step up my charity work and I set out to achieve a personal dream to establish ‘The Charity Angels’ – a group of individuals and businesses committed to supporting worthwhile charities by giving their skill, will and expertise - and simply lending a hand to those who need it most.”

She will be joined by Sharon Holland, Janet Pollard, Vicki Davenport, Karen Bradbury and Angela Teal.

Her Pink Fizz team of friends have also taken part in many fundraising challenges and events together, such as bike rides, balls and charity lunches.