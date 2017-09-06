Update: Teenager arrested on suspicion of wounding after Hopwood Lane, Halifax, incident

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy following a incident in which two people were reportedly stabbed earlier today.

Halifax Officers were called to an incident at Hopwood Lane near to Calderdale College at 12.22pm today (Wednesday).

A section of Hopwood Lane between Francis Street and Queen’s Road was taped off while investigations were carried out.

Police have now confirmed that the teenager has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

The victims were both taken to hospital and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 663 for September 6.