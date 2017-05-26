Two West Yorkshire teenagers reported missing on Monday are found safe and well

TWO teenagers reported missing from home on Monday have been found safe and well.

Kai Bostock, aged 15, from Bradford and Lillie Mae Preston, aged 14, from Gomersal were both reported missing on Monday evening.

Police had launched an appeal for information and said officers and their families were growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted at 11.04am today (Frid May 26): "Kai Bostock and Lillie Mae Preston have been found safe and well. Thanks for all the RTs."