Tributes to rugby devotee David Barrett who has died aged 83

A Former Halifax Vandals rugby union player - and a life-long follower of the sport - Mr David Barrett has passed away after a short illness.

David, who was 83, died at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on July 18.

A service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, was held to celebrate his life on July 27, and this was followed by a gathering of his family and close friends at Southwood, Halifax.

David was the beloved husband of the late Shirley, and a much-loved dad to Rachael and Richard and Ian and Alison, and grandfather to Joshua, Jacob, Isaac, George and William, said his son Ian, as well as being a much-missed brother and uncle. He was also a good friend to many.

He grew up in Halifax, and was a time served plumber.

He completed his National Service with the Royal Signals, serving in Africa, and was a keen follower of rugby union, both playing and supporting the game.

David played the game for the Warley-based Halifax Vandals RFC.

After he and Shirley married, they lived in Elland on Jepson Lane and later moved to Healy Wood Road, Brighouse, where he worked for Servowarm and the CITB.

Ian said: “He dedicated his life to his family and loved rugby, both playing and supporting the game.

“He was an old school gentleman, a man of integrity, honesty and much loved by many.

“A truly wonderful man who will be very sadly missed.”