Tributes to Hipperholme councillor after sudden death

Tributes have been paid to a Hipperholme and Lightcliffe councillor and former Mayor of Calderdale after his sudden death aged 63.

Coun Graham Hall, who has served his ward since 1999, passed away on Friday after an illness.

Fellow ward councillor David Kirton was friends with Mr Hall for 33 years and first got him into local politics.

“We both immensely enjoying working on the Council and representing the people of Hipperholme and Lightcliffe.

“Graham will be sadly missed. We worked very closely together attending public meetings and working on projects.

“He was very well known in the ward and well respected in the council.”

Mr Hall was first elected to Calderdale Council in 1980 representing Northowram & Shelf ward where he served for a four year term of office.

He was then elected on two further occasions to represent the Rastrick ward first in 1987 for four year term and again in 1995 where he served a further four year term of office.

Graham was then elected in May 1999 to represent the Hipperholme & Lightcliffe ward where he served to the present day.

In 2000 the millennium year both Councillor Graham Hall and his wife Susan were Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale.

Councillor Hall also fought two parliamentary seats for Bradford South for the 1983 and 1987 general elections he also stood as a candidate in the 1989 European elections for Yorkshire West.

Malcolm Silkstone first met Mr Hall when he was 18 and working with his dad on the fruit and veg stall in Halifax Borough Market.

“I got to know Graham when he became councillor in Hipperholme and Lightcliffe. During that time he has worked very closely with our group and on projects in Bailiff Bridge.

“He was an excellent councillor and always kept his word. He dealt with people’s problems immediately.

“He will be very sadly missed and my sympathises got to his family.”

Calder Councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour) tweeted: “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Cllr Graham Hall. Irrespective of party he always had a kind word & wanted the best for Calderdale.”

Lib Dem Councillor James Baker (Warley) said: “Very saddened to hear that the Conservative Councillor Graham Hall has passed away. He was always a gentleman.”