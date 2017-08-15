The husband of murdered MP JO Cox has led the tributes to the former miner who tried to save his wife and ended up suffering serious injuries himself.

Bernard Kenny, 79, died on Monday morning confirmed his son Phil Kenny last night.

Brendan Cox, tweeted this morning: "Bernard Kenny was a hero, he personified the best of our country; risking his own safety to help others.

"Our thoughts & love are with his family."

Tracy Brabin, who was elected MP for Batley and Spen after the death of Mrs Cox, earlier added: "My heartfelt condolences go out to Bernard's family at this sad time.

"I hope they will take comfort in the fact that Bernard will forever be remembered as a true hero, both as a member of the miners' rescue team and as a constituent of Batley and Spen who risked his life to protect Jo Cox.

"Bernard was brave and selfless, we will never forget him."

Mr Kenny was awarded the George Medal for his bravery this June, and said he was "honoured to receive such an award".

On that fateful day in June last year, Mr Kenny was waiting for his wife outside Birstall librarywhen he saw Mrs Cox being attacked.

He tried to intervene and was stabbed in the stomach.

After the attack, more than 80,000 people signed an online petition calling for Mr Kenny to be awarded the George Cross for his bravery.

He was a miner for 40 years and is a former member of the Gomersal Mines Rescue team which tried to save victims of the Lofthouse mine disaster in 1973.

Thomas Mair was given a whole life sentence for the murder of Mrs Cox, and was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Kenny and possession of a gun and dagger.