A WOMAN was injured after a HGV was involved in collision with a car in Mirfield this morning.

Fire crews from Mirfield and Dewsbury were called to the accident scene on Huddersfield Road outside Mirfield Library just before 9am today. (Sat Feb 11)

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the woman was trapped in the car and was freed from the wreckage by firefighters before being taken to hospital by ambulance.