Woman, 80, struck by car and seriously injured in Batley

AN ELDERLY woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a car in Batley town centre today.

The 80-year-old pedestrian was involved in collision with a Vauxhall Zafira on Henrietta Street just before 10.30am today. (Tues July 18)

She suffered head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Henrietta Street was closed while police investigations were carried out before being re-opened just after 1.30pm