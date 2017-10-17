Travel update: Trees on line disrupt West Yorkshire train services and road closures put in place

Commuters face further disruption on the railway and roads this morning as Storm Ophelia continues to batter the region.

Obstructions on railway lines in West Yorkshire are affecting Grand Central and Northern services in the county.

Fallen trees and a landslip at Hipperholme mean the lines are currently blocked between Halifax and Bradford Interchange.

Grand Central services to and from Bradford Interchange are not calling at Low Moor, Halifax, Brighouse, Mirfield or Wakefield Kirkgate.

Customers due to travel on the 07:54 Bradford Interchange to London Kings Cross can get more details here.

Northern are also experiencing disruption to their services today.

A National Rail spokesman said: "All lines are blocked due to several trees having fallen onto the railway lines and there are further reports of a potential embankment slip onto the railway."

Trains will be cancelled or diverted via Brighouse until around 2pm.

The spokesman said: "Road transport has been requested, however is proving difficult to source due to some roads in the area also affected by fallen trees."

A limited train shuttle service will run between Bradford Interchange and Leeds for diverted services to Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria.

Customers at Bradford Interchange, New Pudsey and Bramley are advised to travel via Leeds for diverted services to Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria.

Alternatively, customers at Bradford Interchange are advised to to use Bradford Forster Square for services to Leeds.

Meanwhile, Highways England said the A66 was closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles in both directions between the A67 at Bowes and the A1 at Scotch Corner due to the high winds.

It is advising motorcyclists, drivers towing caravans and anyone driving a vehicle likely to be affected by cross winds to seek alternative routes.

In Leeds, the city council has said that Victoria Road near Bridgewater Place is closed until further notice.

A collision on the M62 has also resulted in congestion on the westbound carriageway where only one lane is currently open between Junction 31 (Normanton) and Junction 30 (Oulton).

