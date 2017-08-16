Search

TRAVEL: Trains cancelled due to incident at Huddersfield station

Trains in and out of Huddersfield are affected by an incident this morning.
Several trains in and out of Huddersfield have been cancelled this morning.

Northern Train Services say it is due to an incident which has occurred on the line at Huddersfield.

The cancellations are affecting trains to and from Leeds.