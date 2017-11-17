Plan for £52.4m Brighouse bypass moves a step closer

Schemes which could deliver millions of pounds worth of investment in Brighouse to boost employment and reduce congestion have moved a step closer.

Brighouse is set to benefit from a £52.4m scheme to develop the A641 from Bradford to Huddersfield.

The aim is to significantly improve journey times between the M62 and Brighouse and improve the town’s road network.

The proposed A641 scheme has reached the next stage of development with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Investment Committee backing proposals to fund up to £600,000 to develop more detailed plans.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins said: “Because of its location Brighouse has huge potential for significant economic growth over the next five to ten years, and could see the creation of the second largest Enterprise Zone in the M62 corridor.

“We have a massive opportunity now, thanks to investment from the West Yorkshire plus Transport Fund, the Combined Authority and the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, to create new jobs and major improvements to our transport infrastructure which will help our local businesses to thrive.”

The Council is working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to transform a large site at Clifton.

The Combined Authority Investment Committee backed proposals to invest further in developing the City Region Enterprise Zone programme, including an eventual £5.9m in the site at Clifton.

Roger Marsh, Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: “Investment in the Enterprise Zones programme backed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority has the potential to deliver 230 hectares of employment land and more than 15,000 jobs by 2025 – a significant boost to the Leeds City Region economy.

“The sites will give businesses looking to invest in Enterprise Zones access to advanced and innovative manufacturing opportunities along the M62 corridor while also supporting the wider manufacturing and logistics sector.”

Following an application by the Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the employment site at Clifton was granted Enterprise Zone status by the Department for Communities and Local Government as part of a multi-site Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones development which covers locations along or near to the M62.

The aim of the Zones is to bring forward employment space and encourage businesses to expand or relocate in Calderdale, with support for occupiers that can include a period of free business rates or allowances for capital investment.

Covering 23 hectares of prime development land, the Clifton site is one of the largest of the nine new sites included in the Leeds City Region Zones.