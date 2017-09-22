Search

Emergency services respond to pile-up on M62 near Leeds

Traffic building up on the M62 eastbound near Leeds following the crash. Picture: Highways Agency/Crown
Traffic building up on the M62 eastbound near Leeds following the crash. Picture: Highways Agency/Crown

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a crash on the M62 near Leeds this afternoon.

Initial reports from the scene suggest three cars and an HGV have collided on the eastbound carriageway closed to junction 29 (Rothwell).