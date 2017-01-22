Demand for action at train station car park

The Calder Valley MP and councillors are demanding inmprovements to car parking provision at Brighouse railway station after it emerged it was not on a list of sites earmarked for development.

Conservative councillors from Brighouse and Rastrick have called on Calderdale Council and Northern Rail to solve parking concerns in and around the station.

They say passenger use of the station has increased exponentially over the last ten years leading to serious issues for residents living around the station and a lack of parking provision for commuters.

“Parking has been a concern for residents and rail commuters for a number of years, said Coun Christine Beal (Rastrick).

“Parking problems around the station continue to cause residents who live in the area substantial difficulties and this has been made worse by the refusal of the Council to look at ways of resolving this issue.”

Under the Council’s Local Plan Brighouse has been earmarked for thousands of new homes and Craig Whittaker MP said the Council seems unwilling to answer even basic questions regarding what they intend to do about parking provision for the area around the railway station

Brighouse councillor Colin Peel said: “The Council need to be discussing this issue with the rail authorities as a matter of urgency.

“However, whilst there are plans in place to increase parking provision at Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd, there are no plans for Brighouse. This is completely unacceptable.”

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Investment Committee announced a £138k project to carry out pre-feasibility work investigating the potential use of land adjacent to over 40 local stations for additional parking.

Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “We are delighted that plans for train station car park extensions at Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge are progressing. We welcome more parking spaces to make travelling easier for commuters and visitors.

“We are also aware of the need for more parking spaces at Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge train stations, and will now be working with the WYCA to try to bring forward further parking provision there.”