Traditional stone built detached home in Brighouse with huge potential

This is a sealed-bid auction for a three bedroom house set in delightful gardens. Cash buyers only!

The property has a driveway leading to a large detached stone built garage offering lots of potential. There is also potential for a loft conversion and for extending the house to create a most imposing family residence without taking away too much garden (all subject to local planning and building regulations).

The property is close to good local schools, less than half a mile from Brighouse train station and less than three miles from both junction 24 and 25 of the M62.

The accommodation comprises on the ground floor: traditional entrance hallway; spacious lounge with feature stone fireplace with inset coal effect gas fire; very large fitted kitchen/dining room with a fireplace and coal effect fire to the dining area, this attractive room enjoys lovely garden views; utility lobby with garden access.

To the first floor: very long landing with two large fitted cupboards; three generous size bedrooms, two with fitted furniture and a modern house bathroom with a large double shower cubicle.

The property also has a useful dry keeping cellar.

Outside, very large rear gardens with twin lawns dissected by a stone wall divider, the lawns are bounded by stone boundary walls with mature shrub borders surrounding the lawns, an absolutely delightful garden.

It is the opinion of the agent that viewing is essential to fully appreciate the full potential of this property.

Sealed bids, cash buyers only. Best and final offers are to be submitted in writing accompanied by full financial proof and solicitor’s details by 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 30,2017. Offers over £100,000. Contact Benjamin Fitzpatrick estate agent on 01484 711331 for full details.